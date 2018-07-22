‘Fuller House’ Star Lori Loughlin Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 4

Lori Loughlin just unveiled a sneak peek at what is to come in Fuller House season 4.

Loughlin, who plays Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis, took to her Instagram on Friday to reveal some shots from the set of the Netflix sitcom.

The main post saw Loughlin posing with the rest of the Fuller House cast, including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Bob Saget.

That same post also showed the curtain call for the episode as the cast greeted an enthusiastic live studio audience.

Also shown in the clips was Dave Coulier, best known as family friend Joey Gladstone on Full House and the current spinoff. However, Coulier was not appearing on set as his character. He instead is returning as the direcotr of the episode Loughlin and Saget are returning for.

“It’s always nice to go home,” Loughlin wrote. “Thanks [Dave Coulier] you’re a wonderful director!”

In now removed Instagram story posts, Loughlin also showed more shots of Coulier directing, as well as a look at what the episode’s plot will focus on. Saget appeared in character as Danny Tanner, but he was decked out in a hospital gown. This signals that the Tanner family patriarch is be dealing with some sort of health issue that brings his daughters to his side.

Earlier in the week, Loughlin also shared another look at Fuller House season 4.

Loughlin is once again shown with several of her Fuller House castmates as they all pose for a selfie.

“Always a good time with this crew!” Loughlin wrote.

While she stays busy with her Hallmark Channel projects such as Garage Sale Mystery and When Calls the Heart, Loughlin always loves reuniting with her Full House family.

She recently opened up to Hello Magazine about how the cast never expected they would still be close all these years later.

“We knew we had a great connection, but I don’t know that any of us could have ever known we’d have the friendship that we formed today,” Loughlin said. “We had no way of knowing that, or even the fact that the show would come back again after 25 years. No one would have [predicted] the show would have such staying power.”

She added, “We have group texts. We email, talk or meet for lunch individually. John [Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse] will have a BBQ, I’ll have people over. Jeff Franklin, the creator of the show, is really good about always putting things together.”

All episodes of Fuller House are currently streaming on Netflix, and all episodes of Full House are streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Michael Yarish