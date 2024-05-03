Star Wars: Tales of the Empire: Meredith Salenger on Barriss Offee Reuniting With Ahsoka Tano

The release of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is almost here, bringing to life an animated miniseries about some of the galaxy's most formidable antiheroes. This will include Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger), an Inquisitor who has appeared in a number of Star Wars stories over the years. While speaking to ComicBook about her role on Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, Salenger addressed the possibility of continuing one of Barriss' most surprising narrative threads — her dynamic with Ahsoka Tano.

"All I'm gonna say is, this was three episodes, so we don't know what happens," Salenger explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I hope things happen, I believe she would like to have a reunion with her to hash things out and, perhaps, apologize, I don't know. That's my personal thought but it's all up to Dave [Filoni] and I would love to see Bariss chatting with Ahsoka again. I think they'd have a lot to talk about. "

Is Star Wars: Ahsoka Renewed For Season 2?

Earlier this year, with the announcement that a new movie surrounding The Mandalorian and Grogu is officially in the works, Lucasfilm also confirmed that a second season of Star Wars: Ahsoka has been greenlit. A release date for the project has yet to be set, although series creator Dave Filoni has already teased work on it.

"I'm absolutely putting it out into the universe. We're joking about it, but I'm manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni] manifest this role," series star Rosario Dawson previously shared with Empire Magazine about a second season. "So I'm ready. I'm excited. I'm willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that."

What Is Star Wars: Tales of the Empire About?

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.

The voice cast of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous). Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire launches exclusively on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4, with all six episodes. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.