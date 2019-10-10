Funko Releases Their First Black Mirror Pop Figures

Funko is finally diving into the world of Netflix’s Black Mirror with a wave of Pop figures that includes Kelly and Yorkie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis) from the popular Season 3 episode San Junipero! There’s also Robert Daly and Nanette Cole from the Season 4 USS Callister episode, and an Ashley Too doll Pop (with an evil 1-in-6 Chase rarity) from the Miley Cyrus Season 5 episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.

The entire wave of Black Mirror Pop figures is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. That might help tide you over until Netflix delivers word about Season 6 or another interactive film like Bandersnatch. Here’s hoping that the release of Black Mirror Pop figures is a sign that an announcement is imminent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Funko news, one of the biggest Pop figure sales of the year is on! Entertainment Earth has launched their annual buy one, get one 50% off sale and over 4000 figures are up for grabs. This includes popular pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers, but we’ve picked out some gems to get you started:

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop the entire sale while it lasts (shipping is free on in-stock orders of $79 or more). The checkboxes on the left will help you manage the sale and drill down to find the Funko Pops you’re looking for.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.