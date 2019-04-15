Ed Sheeran’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Fate Is Disgustingly Brutal

While most celebrity cameos in Game of Thrones are well-hidden, often going unnoticed, the show decided to put its biggest cameo right in front of the camera. In a moment that was instantly hated by fans, the series producers gave a role to pop musician Ed Sheeran back in Season Seven, putting him at the center of a scene and giving his character quite a few lines of dialogue. It was meant to be a nice gesture, a present for Sheeran super-fan and Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, but it landed with a thud. However, it looks like the writers of the series found a way to reconcile the moment, giving Sheeran a brutal off-screen fate.

WARNING: This article contains minor spoilers from the Game of Thrones final season premiere.

There’s one scene in the premiere where Bronn is getting into bed with three prostitutes, two of which can’t stop talking about the dragon stories they’ve heard. One of them references a young, redheaded soldier named Eddie, who had been attacked by a dragon at the Battle of the Goldroad.

“That boy Eddie,” the woman says. “[He] came back with his face burned right off. He’s got no eyelids now.”

Of course, this is likely referring to Sheeran’s character. Not only do the name and hair color match the description of the actor, but the timeline of events also lines up, further proving that Sheeran had a run-in with Dany’s dragons not too long ago.

About halfway through Season Seven, Jaime led the Lannister forces against Daenerys in the Battle of the Goldroad, also known as the Loot Train Attack. A lot of Lannister soldiers were lost fighting the fire-breathing dragons. Just a couple of episodes before the big battle, Sheeran was marching with a group of other soldiers, so it’s likely that they ended up with their comrades on the Goldroad, somewhere between Casterly Rock and King’s Landing.

Attacked by a dragon and forced to live out your days with no face or eyelids? That’s a Game of Thrones fate if there has ever been one.

