Jim Carrey Teases His SNL Appearance As Joe Biden

Jim Carrey is already teasing his SNL appearance as Joe Biden. After the news of recent days, a lot of eyes are going to be on NBC this weekend. With season 46 kicking off, there were reports of the entire show having to be rewritten due to the news cycle. Biden will be played by Carrey opposite Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris. The duo made their debut together earlier this week in a short clip posted to Saturday Night Live’s Twitter account. If anything that short video only stoked the flames of people wondering what the creative team had planned for later tonight.

When the casting got announced on social media, fans were a bit divided. Some were happy to see the veteran comedian in such a big spot, but there were also those who wanted to see some younger talent get a chance to come through. Lorne Michaels spoke about the decision in a previous interview

“Look...here’s the deal!” I’m playin’ @JoeBiden Live From NY on Saturday Night with @AlecBaldwin, @MayaRudolph, the amazing cast, Megan Thee Stallion and The Great @ChrisRock! “COME ON, MAN!” https://t.co/VWYc5l16AW — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 3, 2020

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was," the executive producer explained. "He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny."

COVID-19 has changed the equation for SNL in a real way. The head man talked about that reality in a recent interview

"We need the audience, obviously. With comedy, when you don’t hear the response, it’s just different. With the kind of comedy we do, which quite often is broad, timing gets thrown off without an audience," Michaels explained. "And for me, what is most important is when you’re absolutely certain of some piece on Wednesday, and then the dress-rehearsal audience sees it on Saturday and tells you you’re wrong. . . .I think us coming back and accomplishing the show will lead to — I hate to use the word normalcy — but it’s a thing that is part of our lives coming back, in whatever form it ends up coming back. So the physical problems of doing it — number of people who can be in the studio, number of people who can be in the control room, how you separate the band so that they’re not in any jeopardy — all of those are part of the meetings we’ve been having"

