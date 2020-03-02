Judge Judy Ending After 25 Seasons

As they say, all good things must come to an end and Sunday night, the adage is especially true for Judge Judy. News surfaced (via THR) the show would be ending after its 25th season, something set to air during the 2020-2021 television season. Judy Sheindlin is set to make the announcement on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, an episode that’s already been taped.

“CBS [distributor of Judge Judy] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” Sheindlin says in her appearance. “Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judy Justice is a new show in development featuring Sheindlin though at this point, it’s unclear what the show is or where the show will end up airing. “Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows. The following couple of years, you should be able to get all the reruns that CBS has sold on the stations currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?”

Thanks to her latest contract with CBS in 2015, Sheindlin is the highest-paid television personality, reportedly netting $47 million per year. That contract also locked down a first-look deal for her production company Queen Bee Productions. In 2017, CBS purchased the entire Judge Judy library for an additional $100 million.