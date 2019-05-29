Exclusive: Watch Lost in Space Star Bill Mumy See the Jupiter 2 For the First Time

The first season of Lost in Space is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on June 4, and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive peek behind the scenes of the acclaimed reboot, with actor Bill Mumy taking his first look at Jupiter 2 in a clip from the disc’s bonus features. You can check it out above. As a child, Mumy played Will Robinson in the original Lost in Space series, from 1965 to 1968, so getting his first look at the reboot is a cool moment.

The series, which aired on Netflix, was renewed for a second season almost immediately. Set thirty years in the future, this epic reimagining of the original family space adventure ­finds the Robinsons torn off course en route to what they hoped would be a fresh start on a distant space colony. Against all odds, but with endless hope and extensive training, the family bands together to survive on a dangerous alien planet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the show’s official logline below, along with a complete list of the bonus features for the home release.

LOST IN SPACE stars TOBY STEPHENS (Black Sails, Die Another Day) as John Robinson, and MOLLY PARKER (House of Cards, Deadwood) as Maureen Robinson. As the Robinson kids, TAYLOR RUSSELL (Falling Skies) is the strong-willed and confident Judy, MINA SUNDWALL (Maggie’s Plan, Freeheld) is the quick-witted and definitive middle-child Penny, and MAX JENKINS (Sense8, Betrayal) is the curious and sensitive Will Robinson. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception, the unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith played by PARKER POSEY (Café Society, Mascots, A Mighty Wind) and the inadvertently charming Don West, played by IGNACIO SERRICCHIO (Bones, The Wedding Ringer). The series is produced by Legendary Television and developed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold, The Last Witch Hunter). Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni along with Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

LOST IN SPACE Blu-ray™ and DVD Bonus Features Include:

Deleted Scenes

“No Place to Hide” – Colorized Unaired Pilot Episode from the Original 1965 Series (Blu-ray Exclusive)

Bill and Max: Lost and Found in Space

Bill Mumy Visits the Jupiter 2

Designing the Robot

Sizzle Reel

The first season of Lost in Space is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on June 4.