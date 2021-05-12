Panic Trailer Released by Amazon

✖

With recent hits like The Boys and Invincible, Amazon Prime is carving out an interesting space in the genre television world. Later this month, the streaming service is set to release its latest series, the genre-bending YA drama Panic. On Wednesday, Amazon debuted the best look yet at the series, which is based on Lauren Oliver's book of the same name. The trailer, which you can check out below, showcased the high-octane energy of the series, as well as the original song "Not Going Home" from Tones and I.

Written and created by Oliver, Panic takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed - the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.

"It's about conquering fears but also being wrong about which fears that you have to conquer," Oliver explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "And also about being wrong in some way about how to conquer those fears. It seems, in some ways, courageous to play the game, but it becomes very clear that the game is a false trap, and the things that people are afraid of are the ones that can't be placed into a challenge. And in a way even being willing to play the game is representative of a very, very deep terror that all of the kids have in different ways about how much their lives are worth."

Panic stars Olivia Welch (Fear Street) as Heather Nill, Mike Faist (West Side Story) as Dodge Mason, Jessica Sula (Split) as Natalie Williams, Camron Jones (The Purge) as Bishop Moore, Ray Nicholson (Promising Young Woman) as Ray Hall, and Enrique Murciano (Without a Trace) as Sheriff Cortez. The series is executive produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder. Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman serve as co-executive producers.

Panic is set to be released on May 28th exclusively on Amazon Prime.