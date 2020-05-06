Peabody Awards Nominations Include Watchmen, Stranger Things and Good Omens

The annual Peabody Awards nominations have finally been announce, and plenty of beloved TV shows are represented in the field of 60 nominees. Peabody's Board of Jurors has selected nominees to honor the best that 2019 had to offer in the following categories: Entertainment, Children's & Youth, Documentaries, News, Podcast/Radio, and Public Service. All of the programs nominated are up to take home a Peabody Award, including the likes of Stranger Things, Watchmen, and Good Omens.

PBS led the way with 11 total Peabody Awards nominations this year, while HBO came in second with seven nominations. Netflix was nominated five times and Amazon was recognized with three.

“Peabody is proud to champion this year’s nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and of our democracy,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees.”

The Peabody Awards winners won't be announced until June 18th, but you can check out the full list of this year's nominees below!