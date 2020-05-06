Peabody Awards Nominations Include Watchmen, Stranger Things and Good Omens
The annual Peabody Awards nominations have finally been announce, and plenty of beloved TV shows are represented in the field of 60 nominees. Peabody's Board of Jurors has selected nominees to honor the best that 2019 had to offer in the following categories: Entertainment, Children's & Youth, Documentaries, News, Podcast/Radio, and Public Service. All of the programs nominated are up to take home a Peabody Award, including the likes of Stranger Things, Watchmen, and Good Omens.
PBS led the way with 11 total Peabody Awards nominations this year, while HBO came in second with seven nominations. Netflix was nominated five times and Amazon was recognized with three.
“Peabody is proud to champion this year’s nominees who inspire our connection, provoke our thinking and delight our senses. From the communal strength of black women to the eminence of science to the conviction of those who speak up, these stories and their creators celebrate the diversity of human experience and of our democracy,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Amidst the challenges of our present moment, we can find empathy, entertainment and truth in these nominees.”
The Peabody Awards winners won't be announced until June 18th, but you can check out the full list of this year's nominees below!
Entertainment
Chernobyl HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games (HBO)
David Makes Man Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Dickinson Apple / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions (Apple TV+)
Fleabag All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios (Prime Video)
Float Pixar Animation Studios (Disney+)
Good Omens BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios (Prime Video)
Our Boys HBO in association with Keshet Media Group and MoviePlus Productions (HBO)
Ramy Hulu, A24 Television (Hulu)
Stranger Things Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment (Netflix)
Succession HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, and Gary Sanchez Productions (HBO)
Unbelievable Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media, and CBS Television Studios for Netflix (Netflix)
Watchmen HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC (HBO)
When They See Us Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix (Netflix)
Children's & Youth
Molly of Denali WGBH Educational Foundation, Atomic Cartoons (PBS Kids)
Treasure Island 2020 Gen-Z Media (BYUradio)
Documentaries
16 Shots SHOWTIME Documentary Films in association with Topic, Impact Partners, and Chicago Media Project (SHOWTIME)
American Factory Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media for Netflix (Netflix)
Apollo 11 CNN Films (CNN)
For Sama FRONTLINE, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4 (PBS)
Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING A production of Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision (PBS)
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl) Grain Media for A&E IndieFilms Network (A&E)
Leaving Neverland Amos Pictures and HBO Documentary in association with Channel Four (HBO)
One Child Nation Next Generation in co-production with ITVS, WDR/ARTE, Motto Pictures and Pumpernickel Films in association with Chicago Media Project and Chicken & Egg Pictures (Prime Video)
POV: América Lifelike Docs, American Documentary | POV (PBS)
POV: Inventing Tomorrow Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV (PBS)
POV: Midnight Traveler Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (PBS)
POV: Roll Red Roll Sunset Park Pictures, Artemis Rising, Fork Films, Doc Society, Multitude Films, American Documentary | POV (PBS)
POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV (PBS)
POV: The Silence of Others Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo (PBS)
Sea of Shadows Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Documentary Films (National Geographic)
Surviving R. Kelly Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime (Lifetime)
The Edge of Democracy A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix (Netflix)
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films (HBO)
Warrior Women Co-production of Castle King, LLC and ITVS in association with Vision Maker Media (WORLD Channel)
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men SHOWTIME Documentary Films presents A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content (SHOWTIME)
News
A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness (NBC News)
American Betrayal NBC News, Engel Unit (NBC/MSNBC)
Capitol Hill Controversy NewsChannel 5 Investigates (WTVF-TV)
Coal’s Deadly Dust FRONTLINE, NPR (PBS)
Flint’s Deadly Water FRONTLINE with Five O’Clock Films (PBS/WGBH)
Police. Arrest PCCW NowTV (Now News)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: Raced to Death—The Plight of the American Thoroughbred Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America (CNN)
The Invisibles NBC5/KXAS-TV & Telemundo 39 (NBC5/KXAS-TV)
Unwarranted (WBBM-TV)
Podcast/Radio
70 Million Lantigua Williams & Co.
Dolly Parton’s America Osm Audio and WNYC Studios (WNYC)
Finding Fred Co-produced by iHeartMedia and Fatherly in partnership with Transmitter Media (iHeartMedia)
Gangster Capitalism: The College Admissions Scandal C13Originals, a division of Cadence 13 (C13Originals)
Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul (WXPN)
Have You Heard George’s Podcast? BBC Sounds/George the Poet Ltd. (BBC Sounds)
Headlong: Running From COPS Pineapple Street Studios, Topic Studios (Stitcher)
In The Dark: The Path Home American Public Media (APM Reports)
Silencing Science Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX (Public radio, Reveal)
Stonewall OutLoud (NPR)
The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow Pineapple Street Studios, Glass Cannon Inc. (Pineapple Street Studios)
The Refuge Auricle Productions, Montana Public Radio, Pulitzer Center (Montana Public Radio)
Public Service
Border Hustle The Texas Tribune and TIME
Detained The Marshall Project in partnership with The Guardian
Long Island Divided Newsday
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.