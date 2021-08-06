James Gunn Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Peacemaker

✖

We're still a few months away from the debut of The Suicide Squad, but its eclectic roster of DC Comics-inspired characters are already beginning to be explored in other stories. The first among these is Peacemaker, an HBO Max-exclusive series that will follow John Cena's pacifist vigilante. Production on the series has been underway for several weeks now -- and The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's James Gunn just shared a brand new behind-the-scenes look at it. In a photo posted to his Twitter, Gunn showed a look at what his monitor looks like for the series, complete with some NSFW dialogue.

The Peacemaker series will star John Cena as the titular character, a pacifist vigilante who will stop at nothing to promote his cause of peace. In addition to Agee, the series will star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn explained when the series was first announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena echoed. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in January of 2022.