Star Wars' Diana Lee Inosanto Wants to Know How Morgan Elsbeth Got Her Beskar Spear

Star Wars Day is tomorrow, and Disney+ is celebrating May 4th with a brand new miniseries: Star Wars: The Tales of the Empire. The new show is a character-focused anthology series that follows two key characters across six episodes. The characters in question will be Nightsisters Witch and Thrawn ally Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka and former Jedi padawan Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) who fell to the dark side and framed Ahsoka Tano for the Jedi Temple bombing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Morgan Elsbeth's weapon of choice is a Beskar spear, which is featured in The Mandalorian. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, Inosanto revealed that she wants to know how Morgan Elsbeth originally came in possession of the iconic weapon.

"I love this question," Inosanto replied when asked if there are any gaps in Morgan Elsbeth's story that she still wants to see filled in. "Because the one thing that was never answered for me, but I'll let Dave [Filoni] and company surprise me ... I want to know how she got the Beskar spear. I really do. That's the one thing I was pondering going, 'Oh, but we haven't arrived at knowing how or where or why she has the Beskar spear.'"

"And that's a huge question," she continued. "So inquiring minds out there. I don't know. Do you want to know? It's fascinating. I can only use my imagination, but it does beg the question of how and why."

Dave Filoni Talks Morgan Elsbeth:

Dave Filoni may not have shared with Inosanto how Morgan Elsbeth got her spear, but he has shared some love for the actor's performance as the character.

"I needed the performance from the Magistrate to challenge Ahsokaand be someone that could go toe to toe with her instantly," Dave Filoni previously said of Morgan Elsbeth (via Vanity Fair). "Diana brings such experience and knowledge about martial arts to her performance. The instant she takes up the Beskar spear you can tell that she is a lethal opponent. For me, as a director, it was a great advantage to have someone of Diana's skill and experience with fight choreography as one of the main players, especially for the final battle in the courtyard."

Star Wars: The Tales of the Empire stars Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Stay tuned for more updates about Star Wars, and May the 4th be with you.