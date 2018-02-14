‘Preacher’ Season 3 Adds Betty Buckley, Colin Cunningham, and More

Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy are set to return for another adventure in Preacher season three – and it looks like they will bring quite a few new friends with them.

A quartet of new actors have been announced for the fan-favorite AMC series, which is currently in production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leading the list is Betty Buckley, who will be joining Preacher in a series regular role. Buckley will be playing “Gran’ma,” a spiritist with true powers, who can cast spells and even bring back the dead (for a price). Pay the fee or pay with your soul to feed Gran’ma’s thirst for eternal youth. She is weathered, tough, and mean, but also intelligent beyond measure. She’s Jesse’s only living family and she loves him.

The Tony-award winning actress has some experience in the comic book realm, previously playing the mother of Samantha Arias/Reign (Odette Annable) in this season of Supergirl.

Also joining the cast is Colin Cunningham, who is best known for his role in Falling Skies. Cunningham will play “TC,” a man born of the bayou and the loyal caretaker and soldier for Gran’ma. Weaselly and wiry, he’ll gladly tell you about his perversions whether you ask him or not. While he seems like the friendliest guy you’ll ever meet, don’t make the mistake of turning your back on him.

Jeremy Childs (The Last Castle, Nashville) will also be joining the series, playing “Jody”. Massive and intimidating, Jody is the enforcer for Gran’ma and the only man Jesse’s never beaten in a fight. He’s nobody’s fool, and not someone to cross.

And rounding out the cast is Liz McGeever (Star, Nashville), who will be playing “Christina”. Capable and efficient, Christina has a face that lures customers in for her family business. Christina hides it well, but she hates her job and has dreams and aspirations outside of her current life – but suffers to protect her child.

This casting drops a pretty major hint in terms of what to expect in Preacher‘s third season. Gran’ma (under the name Marie L’Angell), TC, and Jody all appear in the “All in the Family” comic arc, which sees Jesse and Tulip traveling to the Angelville ranch. From there, Marie spends several issues essentially torturing the pair, as Jesse details the dark upbringing he endured from Marie’s hand.

McGeever will factor into that in an interesting way, as it seems that her character is the mother of Jesse. This seems to hint that flashbacks will play a role in the season, further building on the brief flashbacks of Jesse’s childhood that were seen in season two.

The third season of Preacher is expected to debut sometime this year.