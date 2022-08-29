Reginald the Vampire Trailer: Spider-Man's Jacob Batalon Leads New SYFY Series

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon is sinking his teeth into vamp-comedy in the trailer for SYFY's Reginald the Vampire. Based on Johnny B. Truant's Fat Vampire novels, the Chucky network describes the 10-episode series as a comedy-tinged drama "with a lot of heart and just enough blood" that "proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself." Reginald the Vampire "turns traditional vampire tropes on their head while draining the blood from modern-day beauty standards" when the new series premieres in time for Halloween on October 5 at 10 pm on SYFY. Watch the teaser trailer below.

SYFY describes Reginald the Vampire as follows: "Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit, and vain vampires. Reginald Andres (Batalon) tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle — the girl he loves but can't be with, a bully manager at work, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own."

Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home) leads a cast that includes Aren Buchholz (When Calls the Heart) as Todd, Em Haine (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Sarah Kinney, Georgia Waters (Siren) as Penelope, Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown) as Maurice Miller, Marguerite Hanna as Ashley, Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp) as Angela, and Sean Yves (Heartland) as Lebron.

Great Pacific Media Inc. (Highway Thru Hell), December Films (Out Come the Wolves), Modern Story Company, and Cineflix Studios (Tehran, Coroner) produce for SYFY. Executive producers are Harley Peyton (SYFY's Chucky, Twin Peaks), Jeremiah Chechik (Chuck, The Middleman), Todd Berger (Liberty Crossing), Lindsay Macadam (Motive), Brett Burlock (Wynonna Earp, Pure), and Peter Emerson (The Firm, Mirage).

Originally published in 2012, Truant's Fat Vampire book series consists of six books: "Fat Vampire," "Fat Vampire 2: Tastes Like Chicken," "Fat Vampire 3: All You Can Eat," "Fat Vampire 4: Harder Better Fatter Stronger," "Fat Vampire 5: Fatpocalypse," and "Fat Vampire 6: Survival of the Fattest."

Reginald the Vampire premieres October 5 on SYFY.