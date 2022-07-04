Riverdale: "Witches of Riverdale" Preview Released

Sabrina Spellman is back in Riverdale. The CW has released a preview for "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale", the July 10th episode of the series. As the preview reveals Sabrina, played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka, arrives having been called on by Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to help resurrect four of their own. To do so, Sabrina will have to form a coven — and it looks like Betty, Veronica, Tabitha, and more will be becoming witches to do so.

As viewers saw in the previous episode, "Biblical", there's a reason Cheryl and the others want to resurrect people. Percival Pickens killed Nana Rose — the eldest first-born child in Riverdale — which in turn caused all of the town's first borns to die. That included Archie, Jughead, Fangs, and Toni. You can check out the preview for yourself as well as the synopsis below.

"SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO TOWN — When several of their own fall prey to Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help. Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Chrissy Maroon."

Shipka's return to Riverdale as Sabrina itself isn't a huge surprise. It was announced back in April that the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star would be making her way back to Riverdale, having previously appeared during the show's five-episode "Rivervale" event earlier this season. At the time, no details were released about Shipka's appearance, so this synopsis finally gives fans some context — and considering the threat that Percival has posed to Riverdale this season, Sabrina seems like right witch to call.

Shipka first portrayed Sabrina on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which ran for four seasons and ended its run in 2020 and told ComicBook.com previously how easy it was to step back into the role again.

"I don't think it's a matter of younger or old. I think it was a matter of ... It was interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn't been her in two years," Shipka shared with ComicBook.com in regard to the experience of returning to the role. "I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I'd never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn't know how that was going to work, and I was just like, 'Oh, this fits like a glove.' And it was very fun."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale" airs on July 10th.