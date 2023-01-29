Runaways Fans Pay Tribute to Annie Wersching
Sunday, news quickly spread of the passing of Annie Wersching at the age of 45. In addition to her role as the Borg Queen in the Star Trek franchise, Wersching was also known for her role in Marvel's Runaways as Leslie Dean. Wersching's Runaways co-stars have since started to pay tribute to their late colleague, with Ever Carradine launching a fundraiser for the family and others like Brittany Ishibashi and James Marsters sharing tributes to the actor on their social media accounts.
"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,' Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, said in a statement. "But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."
Just heard the heartbreaking news that Annie has passed away. She made life on the Runaway’s set a joy. Leaves three wonderful, young children behind who could use a hand right now. https://t.co/8PKy37jTo0 pic.twitter.com/4cR8KxTVsQ— James Marsters (@JamesMarstersOf) January 29, 2023
This is so devastating, Annie Wersching was a part of so many things I loved. She will be missed by so many. From the last of us to the runaways she was so talented and it’s so heartbreaking that she was taken so soon— Chapin🐝 Van’s soft pretzel (@Taissas_dirt) January 29, 2023
Rest in peace, Annie Wersching 😔 while many of us recognize her from her role as Tess in the TLOU game, I knew her best from The Runaways and 24. What an incredible loss.— torabii (@torabii_tv) January 29, 2023
Very sad to hear about Annie Wersching, from Timeless to Runaways to Picard, felt like to me she was on a roll and I wanted to see a lot more of her.— Dave McKay (@Channel019) January 29, 2023
Absolutely crushing. 😢 Gonna go watch @TimelessSPTV.
Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45 https://t.co/akN94HWlZu via @thr— Desmond Astaire (@DesmondAstaire) January 29, 2023
Rest In Peace @Wersching you were a super great actor and I loved everything you were in. https://t.co/F3dIL7SQ25— Tomasi Akimeta, aka "50yr old Gamer" (@takimeta) January 29, 2023
Annie Wersching. Brilliant in every role I ever saw her in. Whether SPN or GH or Bosch or 24 or Castle or The Rookie or ST or Runaways. Everything in between. Stunningly beautiful, talented, too young to leave her family. My prayers to all who loved her. You'll be missed, Annie.— KJM #StandWithUkraine (@kristyjmc) January 29, 2023
