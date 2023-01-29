Runaways Fans Pay Tribute to Annie Wersching

Sunday, news quickly spread of the passing of Annie Wersching at the age of 45. In addition to her role as the Borg Queen in the Star Trek franchise, Wersching was also known for her role in Marvel's Runaways as Leslie Dean. Wersching's Runaways co-stars have since started to pay tribute to their late colleague, with Ever Carradine launching a fundraiser for the family and others like Brittany Ishibashi and James Marsters sharing tributes to the actor on their social media accounts.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,' Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, said in a statement. "But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."