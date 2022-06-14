Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 First Look Photos Released by Netflix

The fourth installment of Stranger Things arrived at the end of last month and has been widely beloved by fans around the world. The new season quickly became one of the most-watched single TV seasons in Netflix's history. What's interesting, however, is that Stranger Things 4 still hasn't been released in its entirety. Only seven of the season's nine episodes have been released to this point, which means there are still two more to come.

Netflix announced ahead of the Season 4 debut that Vol. 2 of the season, which consists of a duo of super-sized episodes, would be released a little over a month after Vol. 1. Those final episodes arrive on July 1st, and fans are already anxiously awaiting the conclusion of the season. While there are still a couple of weeks before we get to see how Stranger Things 4 wraps up, Netflix has revealed a glimpse at the future in the form of some first look photos.

On Tuesday morning, Netflix unveiled a total of six new images from the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4. They include looks at characters from all of the different storylines that have existed throughout the fourth season. The Hawkins crew is well represented, and we also get looks at the group in Russia, the boys from California on the road, and Eleven in her training.

You can take a look at the new photos from Stranger Things 4 below!