‘Supernatural’ Just Proved Jack Can Become A Hero

Warning! Spoilers for Supernatural lie below!

It’s been more than a decade since Supernatural first hit TV, but fans have yet to move on from the series. The show just entered its 13th season, and it gave fans a new character to love with its introduction of Jack. And, now, the show just proved the boy has it in him to resist whatever influence his father Lucifer may have over him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During Supernatural‘s latest episode, fans watched as Jack was forced to make a telling choice. The nephilim was lured away from Sam and Dean by Donatello, but the man was not who he seemed. Rather than the prophet himself, the man whom Jack followed was the fourth Prince of Hell after he disguised himself to lure Jack into helping him.

With Asmodeus in disguise, fans watched as the demon pushed Jack to open a gate of Hell. The boy was unsure if his powers could do such a thing, but the disguised prince encouraged Jack to do the deed because it was God’s will. Jack didn’t have any reason to think anything was off with the prophet, so he did as he was told and came very close to unleashing a hoard of demons upon the Earth.

However, the Winchester Brothers arrived to stop the Prince and Jack in turn. Dean shot the demon before Asmodeus could use his powers to strangle them. As Dean and Sam collapsed to the ground, the Prince of Hell told Jack the brothers were trying to contain him; If the boy came with him, then Asmodeus could teach him how to take over the world.

Unfortunately for the Prince, Jack has no interest in being the king of anything. The nephilim used his powers to teleport Asmodeus away and negate his powers. Jack was enraged that the Prince had hurt his friends, but the boy was still conflicted about using his gifts to hurt another person even if it was to save Sam and Dean.

Earlier in the episode, fans had watched over the brothers as the two warred over Jack and his fate. Sam was convinced the nephilim can be nurtured into the light while Dean thinks the boy is destined to become an evil pawn for Lucifer. The nature versus nurture conflict is one that will likely take over Supernatural‘s current season, but Jack proved tonight that he has the capacity for goodness in him. Hopefully, Lucifer will not be given the chance to weed such light out of his son when he gets back to the real world.

Supernatural airs on The CW on Thursdays at 7:00 CST.