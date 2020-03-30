Tiger King Netflix Series: Carole Baskin’s Former Boyfriend Took out a Bizarre Restraining Order Against Her

Though Netflix’s hit new docuseries Tiger King by and large focuses on former Oklahoma zookeeper Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the series has a sprawling supporting cast featuring a dozen or so of those involved in Exotic’s case, each one more mysterious than the last. That includes a lady by the name of Carole Baskin, owner and operator of Big Cat Rescue, a Florida-based business that claims to be a big cat sanctuary. At one point in the series, Baskin comes under fire from Exotic as he latter raises questions about the disappearance of the former’s second husband, Don Lewis.

Now, some additional information has surfaced about some of Baskin’s former relationships that don’t necessarily point Baskin in the best light. Before she married Howard Baskin, another one of the people heavily featured in the documentary, Carole dated a gentleman by the name of Jay Baykal. As author and podcaster Robert Moor points out, Baykal had previously filed a restraining order against Baskin that includes some bizarre details about the relationship between the two.

12. After Don Lewis vanished, but before Carole married Howard, she dated a guy named Jay Baykal. In 2002, Jay filed a restraining order against Carole, which includes some bizarre and suspicious-sounding details regarding Don’s disappearance: https://t.co/k2uWfaT4is pic.twitter.com/hKsQIzCjeL — 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐫 (@robertmoor_) March 24, 2020

Baykal — who was Carole Baskin’s partner between Don and Howard — filed an order of protection against Baskin in October 2002 that makes mention of some statements Baskin made about her missing husband. At one point, Baykal says “I honestly fear I am in danger of death or serious bodily injury because her prior husband is missing.”

In another section of the protection order, Baykal details the time Baskin informed him human bodies were found near her property. “She said she was a suspect in her husband’s disappearance,” Baykal adds. “Recently (3-4 days ago) she told me human bones were found near Lazydays RV Center, she said she hopes it’s not on her property or she will be in deep shit.”

Moor is the investigative journalist and host of Joe Exotic – Tiger King, a wildly popular podcast that was released around the same time as the Netflix docuseries. For fans that are engrossed by the cases in the show, Moor has a pretty extensive Twitter feed that dives into all facets of the situation.

