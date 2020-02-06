Photo: Hulk Hogan Shaves His Beard After Being Compared to Santa Claus

Hulk Hogan stunned WWE fans back in early January when he posted a photo of himself with a new white beard. Fans of "The Hulkster" seemed to love the new look, but it sounds like the WWE Hall of Famer got tired of being compared to Santa Clause. On Thursday he posted a new photo of himself with the beard looking noticeably longer, but he wrote in the caption that he felt it was time for a shave. Hogan hasn't appeared on WWE television since late 2019, but reports are already popping up that he'll make an appearance at WWE's next Saudi Arabia show, Super ShowDown, in the coming weeks.

"I think it's probably time to shave,too many people calling me Santa or saying "we like me better with a beard or wanting to confess their sins to me, the #Zeus look definitely needs to come down a notch brother HH," Hogan wrote.

Hogan then announced on Twitter he had shaved.

Beard is gone but not the Runner brother HH pic.twitter.com/tH3YujKLqh — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 6, 2020

Back in October Hogan told the Los Angeles Times that he's trying to get one last wrestling match at WrestleMania 36. As of now, his last match took place at a TNA house show in 2012.

"I talked to Vince [McMahon], and I said I really don't know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA [Total Nonstop Action Wrestling]," Hogan said. "If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, 'When I get through this back surgery, I'm going to get in the best shape of my life and we're going to talk about me having one last retirement match.'"

"I'd love for it to be against Vince," he added. "I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19. I had no idea what to expect from him, but he's a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you're in the ring with someone and they're hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, 'Vince, take it easy!' Everything he does hurts, but I'd like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect."

