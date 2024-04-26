WWE Superstar Cosplays as Jujutsu Kaisen Favorite

Anime and professional wrestling go together like peanut butter and chocolate. There have been countless times in the past where superstars such as the New Day, Zelina Vega, and Ricochet entered the ring wearing outfits inspired by the anime medium. In one recent video, one of the actual biggest superstars that is a part of the WWE roster took the opportunity to share their love of Jujutsu Kaisen. With the Shibuya Incident Arc taking the world by storm last year, it should come as no surprise that fans from all walks of life are paying tribute to Nanami.

During the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime, Studio MAPPA held nothing back when it came to taking major players off the board. Nobara found herself dying, supposedly, at the hands of Mahito, sending Yuji Itadori in a tailspin as he tried to save both the city and his friends. Right before Nobara suffered a tragic blow, Nanami was killed by Mahito as well, meaning that the character longing for a beach vacation would never achieve his opined trip to Malaysia. So big was Nanami in the Shibuya Incident Arc, that Malayasian officials are even thinking of giving the anime character a real-life tribute to honor his anime sacrifice.

Omos Becomes a Shonen Sorcerer

Omos is easily the biggest professional wrestler in the WWE's roster, and he is clearly a big fan of Jujutsu Kaisen. The wrestler stands at 7'3, making it all the more impressive that he was able to find an outfit that was the spitting image of Nanami's suit. Thanks to Nanami's place in the second season, it will be interesting to see what other celebrities pay tribute to the sorcerer in the future.

Quickly following the second season's finale, MAPPA confirmed that a third season was in the works. Following along with the source material from the manga, season three will cover the Culling Game, the arc that was put into motion thanks to Suguru Geto unleashing countless curses on the world. While Yuji and some of his friends might have survived Shibuya, they'll have some of the biggest battles of their career during the new arc.

What has been your favorite crossover between the worlds of anime and professional wrestling? Follow along with ComicBook.com for all the latest on anime and wrestling, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.