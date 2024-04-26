Nikki Bella Responds To Toni Storm's AEW Dynasty Press Conference Comments

During the AEW Dynasty media scrum, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm called out Nikki Garcia (WWE's Nikki Bella), acknowledging her comments about at one time almost joining AEW. Storm was a bit derogatory in her delivery, noting that Garcia can't hold a "p---y scented candle" to what she does.

"Nicole Garcia (Nikki Bella) thought about joining AEW when she saw Mercedes Moné did. You know why she didn't? Because then she saw me and realized she can't hold a candle to what I do," Storm said. "I am the one taking this company to new heights, and I don't even try to. I'm just being me."

The WWE Hall of Famer is now responding to Storm, taking to Instagram to comment on a post that highlighted the hilarious comment while also adding a thinking face emoji to the end. In early 2023 Garcia noted she and her sister Brie were not going to AEW after they departed WWE and changed their names.

However, Garcia recently revealed that she had almost joined AEW because of Mercedes Moné. After hearing her passionate speech about taking the revolution global and AEW being the only place to do it, it inspired the former Divas Champion. Ultimately, though, she decided now isn't the time to step back into the ring as she juggles all of her businesses with twin sister Brie and takes care of her three-year-old son with husband Artem Chigvintsev, Matteo.

When AEW President Tony Khan was asked about bringing Garcia or her sister into AEW, he had nothing but positive things to say, explaining he has "so much respect" for her and that it's definitely something he'd be interested in doing. With Brie's husband Bryan Danielson being a full-time wrestler in AEW, it would be a natural fit for the both of them to appear sometime down the line given they've both attended AEW events and have that connection.

Garcia battled persistent neck issues in the height of her wrestling career that increasingly got worse as she wrestled more often. When she was finally examined by a doctor, Garcia recalled being told she was "on the cusp of being paralyzed." She underwent surgery on her neck in which put a giant question mark on her in-ring career. She eventually made a huge return from the career-threatening injury, wrestling consistently until 2018. Her final match as a full-time competitor was a WWE Live event against the Women's World Champion at the time, Ronda Rousey. Since then, Garcia has make a one-off appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

