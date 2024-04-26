WWE WrestleMania 40 Brought in Larger Ticket Sales Gate Than Two Prior WrestleManias Combined

WWE WrestleMania 40 solidified itself as WWE's biggest show ever produced. The momentum for the sports-entertainment giant was strong going into Lincoln Financial Field, as WWE broke it's own all-time gate record in just the first 24 hours that WWE WrestleMania 40 tickets went on sale. That record was broken in August 2023, months before a single match was announced for the event or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's involvement was even conceptualized. The show itself lived up to the hype, as Night 2 especially has been touted by fans and critics alike as being one of the strongest professional wrestling cards ever executed.

WWE's Unprecedented WrestleMania Success Solidified

(Photo: WWE)

The magnitude of WWE WrestleMania 40's success is unlike anything the company has ever seen before.

As reported by JohnWallStreet, WWE WrestleMania 40 generated $38.5 million dollars in ticket sales. By comparison, WWE WrestleMania 38 ($15.6 million dollars) and WWE WrestleMania 39 ($21.6 million dollars) brought in a combined $37.1 million dollars. Both of the preceding editions of WWE WrestleMania also operated under the two-night structure and took place in front of capacity crowds.

WWE WrestleMania 40's success stretched beyond Lincoln Financial Field, as previous reports revealed that viewership numbers were up 41 percent from WWE WrestleMania 39. WWE added over 660 million views across its social platforms. That big number was especially thanks to YouTube, as WWE's channel brought in 67 million views in a 24-hour span on April 7th.

WWE WrestleMania 40 is now available for replay on Peacock.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Results – Night 1

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch

Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller win SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Miz and R-Truth win Raw Tag Team Championships

Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther (c)

Roman Reigns and The Rock def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE WrestleMania 40 Results – Night 2