Jacksonville Jaguars First Round Draft Pick Sends Well Wishes to Tony Khan Following AEW Dynamite Attack

The Elite turned their frustrations into violence on Wednesday. During the final moments of AEW Dynamite, a freshly-returned Jack Perry called AEW President Tony Khan out to the ring to request his reinstatement. Perry had been legitimately suspended from AEW since August 2023 due to his involvement in a backstage fight with CM Punk at AEW ALL IN: London. Khan nodded in agreement, smiling alongside a cheerful Perry and celebrating the AEW pillar in front of AEW's hometown Daily's Place crowd. Things turned dark seconds later when Perry struck Khan in the stomach with a microphone, leaving the boss defenseless upon the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada's arrival. The Bucks then hit Khan with a somersault piledriver and stood over his unconscious body to close the show.

24 hours later, Khan, who also serves as the Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer, was spotted wearing a neck brace in the Jaguars war room during the NFL Draft broadcast. His selling of the storyline attack garnered attention from talent across the industry, including WWE Monday Night Raw color commentator Pat McAfee.

Jaguars's First Round Draft Pick Sends Well Wishes to Tony Khan

(Photo: NFL)

The Jaguars' newest recruit is concerned about one of his executives.

Speaking to CBS Sports after he was selected, Jaguars first round pick Brian Thomas Jr. sent well wishes to AEW President and Jaguars chief football strategy officer Tony Khan.

"Hope you're good. Hope you shake back from your injury," Thomas Jr. said. "Speedy recovery."

Brand new @Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr sends his warm wishes to Tony Khan, after Khan suffered a dastardly attack from the hands of The Elite.@AEW | @youngbucks | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/UL8Wo1Yj1j — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 26, 2024

Thomas, a wide receiver out of Louisiana State University, joins a surging Jaguars roster that looks to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason in 2023. The team's current wide receiver corps includes the newly-acquired Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones. Thomas impressed throughout his three years at LSU, with his final year as a Tiger being especially notable. He brought in 17 receiving touchdowns in the 2023 season across 1,177 yards.

Khan's injury angle on AEW Dynamite sets up the first company-wide storyline in AEW. It has been speculated that this angle will lead to a "Team AEW" made up of talent from across the card assembling together to battle The Elite's Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry and the Young Bucks in a four-on-four contest. That could begin to materialize as soon as next week when Kenny Omega returns to television.