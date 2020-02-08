Watch: Dwayne Johnson Deliver Eulogy For His Father, Rocky Johnson

The death of former WWE star Rocky Johnson stunned the wrestling world last month.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer had a sudden death at the age of 75. Since the news came on January 15th, Johnson's son Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) has been very private as it relates to his father's death, though he did post a heartfelt tribute to his Instagram account a couple of days after the news broke.

On Saturday, Johnson opened up by letting the world see the beautiful eulogy he delivered at his father's funeral. The nearly 11 minute video was posted to his Instagram page with the following caption:

Dad, you lived a full and meaningful life • You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color.

Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come.

You loved us with the capacity of which you could - given all the givens.

Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love.

A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children.

I wish I had one more shot.

To say one more thing.

You were taken too fast.

Slipped right thru my hands.

But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high.

Peacefully.

And that makes my heart smile.

I love you and now I have an angel to call by name.

I’ll see you down the road, Soulman.

Til we meet again.

Your son 🥃🖤

You can watch the video below.

