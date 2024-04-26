Samoa Joe Leads AEW: Fight Forever's First Season 4 DLC

AEW: Fight Forever closed out its season 3 DLC with former World Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, and now they are set to launch season 4 with former World Champion Samoa Joe. Joe is a major favorite amongst AEW fans, so it's fitting that season 4 kicks off with the World War Joe DLC, which will be released on May 8th. The trailer shows off several sections of gameplay, and as you would imagine, Joe looks to be a monster force of nature in the ring, featuring his powerful arsenal of moves that will leave opponents battered and knocked out cold. You can check out the new trailer in the video below.

AEW Games released the first trailer for Joe's season 4 DLC on Twitter with the caption, "Destruction, devastation, chaos. Are you prepared for war? Season 4 is almost upon us and you can step into the ring with #AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on May 8th with the World War Joe DLC! #AEWFightForever"

Season 3 brought some much-requested stars to the roster, including The Acclaimed, Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, and Hayter. Now Joe joins that list, and season 4 will add a few more names to the roster before it's complete. Some welcome additions would include Jay White, Skye Blue, Mark Briscoe, Julia Hart, Brody King, and Willow Nightingale.

Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay are also heavily anticipated additions, but with their recent additions to AEW, they might not make the cut for season 4. That said, they are assuredly headed to the game in a future DLC, and the sooner the better. You can find the official description for AEW: Fight Forever below.

"Developed by YUKE's Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent."

AEW: Fight Forever is available now for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, and PC.

