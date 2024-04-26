Tony Khan Seen Wearing Neck Brace at the NFL Draft Following The Elite's Attack on AEW Dynamite

On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan was attacked by The Elite following a "reconiciliation" with Jack Perry. Perry returned to AEW following his suspension at AEW All In last August. He had a brief run in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he tore up his AEW contract, saying he no longer worked there.

At AEW Dynasty last weekend, Perry returned to help the Young Bucks become three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. He reappeared on Dynamite to call out Khan in an effort to make amends. That didn't last long, though, as he blindsided his boss and jabbed him in the side with the microphone, sending Khan to the mat. The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada rushed the ring to see what was going on, but instead of helping Khan the Bucks set him up for the "TK Driver" formerly known as the Meltzer Driver, drilling his head into the mat. A report from Fightful this morning indicated Khan was seen on the closed set of the Parking Lot Brawl last night in a brace and it appears he kept up appearances at tonight's NFL Draft.

Khan serves as the Jacksonville Jaguars' chief football strategy officer and his father, Shahid, owns the team. Originally the Jacksonville Jaguars had pick No. 17, but they traded with the Minnesota Vikings, pushing their pick back to 23, so fans had a lot while longer to wait and see if Khan would commit. As it turns out, Khan did in fact wear a brace in the Jags war room. As the clip played on the NFL Network broadcast, Rich Eisen noted Khan is the first NFL executive to shake off the effects of a piledriver. "17th overall [pick] but they traded down as Tony Khan becomes the first ever NFL executive in a draft room shaking off the effects of a piledriver he received on national television in a wrestling ring the night before."

Khan has previously stated that he wouldn't become an on-screen character anytime soon as he doesn't believe it's something fans want to see to begin with. It remains to be seen if this will turn into a full blown storyline between The Elite and Khan or if the injury angle was a one time thing.

