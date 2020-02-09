Watch: Jon Moxley Retains His IWGP United States Championship, Gets Attacked by a New Challenger

Jon Moxley went to war with Minoru Suzuki at New Japan's The New Beginning in Osaka event on Sunday, and somehow the AEW star managed to retain his IWGP United States Championship. Moxley showed up for the match still wearing his eyepatch from his ongoing storyline with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle, but Suzuki spent more time trying to batter the champ's right arm. It seemed like there was nothing Mox could do to keep the hardened veteran down, but he finally managed to secure the pin after a thunderous unprotected chair shot to the head, a running lariat and a Deathrider DDT.

The win marks Moxley's second successful defense since winning the title back at Wrestle Kingdom 14 in early January.

Unfortunately for Moxley, his celebration was short-lived. After winning the match he was quickly attacked by another member of Suzuki's faction, Suzuki-Gun, Zack Sabre Jr. The submission specialist smacked the champ across the face with the championship, then posed with it before dropping it back onto Moxley.

Meanwhile back in the States Moxley will have a chance to win his first AEW World Championship when he takes on Chris Jericho at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Feb. 29 in Chicago. He's booked to face Santana on this week's Dynamite in an "Eye for an Eye" match after stabbing him in the face with a car key last week.

Here's every match AEW has booked for its next several weeks of television

Feb. 12: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. SCU

Feb. 12: AEW Women's World Champion Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Feb. 12: Jon Moxley vs. Santana ('Eye for an Eye')

Feb. 19: Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow (Steel Cage Match)

Feb. 19: Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner gets a title shot at AEW Revolution)

Feb. 26: Kenny Omega vs. PAC (30-minute Iron Man Match)

Feb. 29: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Revolution)

Feb. 29: Cody Rhodes vs. MJF (Pending stipulations)

During The New Beginning event, New Japan announced it would be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Aug. 22 for an event called Wrestle Dynasty. The show will go head-to-head with NXT TakeOver: Boston during SummerSlam weekend.

What did you think of Moxley's latest defense? Let me know your thoughts over on Twitter at @ConnorCasey_CB!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!