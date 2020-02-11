The Rock Congratulates His Daughter Simone Johnson on Signing With the WWE

WWE announced on Monday that Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, had officially signed with WWE and had begun her training at the WWE Performance Center. On Tuesday the Hollywood star and former WWE Champion took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter, writing, "Dreams ain't just for dreamers.

Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."

Johnson had been granted permission to start training at the PC infrequently two years ago, but she wasn't allowed to sign full-time until she turned 18. If she makes it to WWE's roster, she'll be a fourth-generation wrestler behind The Rock, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and her great grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia.

Shortly after the initial news broke, Johnson gave her reaction on Twitter.

For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it. Let’s do this. @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5lSKbWnHf7 — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020

In an interview on Isaiah Scott's "Swerve City" podcast last year, Johnson talked about what advice her famous father had given her about the business.

"He basically just told me what I just said, 'You are your own person. Regardless if other people compare you to your parents or to anyone else, or if you compare yourself to your parents or to anyone else, you are still your own person."

She also talked about having to live up to the massive expectations set by her family.

"I just have to remind myself, that pressure only exists when I start comparing myself to my parents," she said. "... this idea that I want to keep getting into my head is that I'm not my parents. No one is their parents. And Individuality is a gift and I just have to keep remind myself of that, that no matter what pressure, not matter what circumstances, no matter what comparisons are, I love my parents so much. I'm so proud of everything that they've done, but I am my own person. And I just have to remind myself of that, no matter what the circumstances are."

