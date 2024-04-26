Dominik Mysterio Suffers "Freak Accident" Injury, Requiring a Nine-Month Recovery Surgery

WWE has been bit by the injury bug. This past January, CM Punk suffered a torn triceps at WWE Royal Rumble, shelving him for the foreseeable future and cancelling his planned WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 main event match against then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Rollins himself went into the Showcase of the Immortals significantly banged up, as he was rehabbing a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus ahead of his two matches that weekend. One day removed from WWE WrestleMania 40, another champion went down in the form of Rhea Ripley, as she suffered a shoulder injury during a backstage segment and was subsequently forced to vacate her title.

Dominik Mysterio Shelved With Elbow Injury

Another member of The Judgment Day is out.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, Dominik Mysterio suffered a "freak accident" elbow injury during his WWE Monday Night Raw match against Andrade on April 15th. Dominik will undergo Tommy John surgery, an operation most frequently used on baseball pitchers, which typically leaves athletes out of action for at least nine months. If Dominik takes the full nine months to recover, he would be back just in time for WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Despite not being able to compete, WWE plans to keep Dominik on television with The Judgment Day moving forward. This past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, tensions between Dominik and Liv Morgan were teased.

Dominik joins a lengthy WWE main roster injured list that currently includes the following...

CM Punk

Braun Strowman

Dexter Lumis

Erik

Nikki Cross

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Seth Rollins

Valhalla

Sonya Deville

Charlotte Flair

Cruz Del Toro

Jimmy Uso

Shotzi

Dominik's injury also brings his five-man faction down to three active competitors: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Things are looking up for that trio, as Priest is fresh in his reign with WWE Monday Night Raw's top prize and Balor recently revealed he will be re-signing with WWE once his current contract expires this summer.

Prior to this setback, Dominik had been cementing himself as one of WWE's in-ring workhorses. He was trusted to be CM Punk's first WWE opponent on the December 2023 live event circuit, was initially tapped to work with Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber, and already totaled 31 matches through the first four months of 2024.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Dominik Mysterio's surgery and recovery.