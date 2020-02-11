Bayley vs. Carmella SmackDown Women's Championship Match Booked for This Week's SmackDown

Carmella earned a shot at the Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship on last Friday's edition of SmackDown, and fans won't have to wait long to see the match between the two former friends. WWE announced on Raw this week that the bout between the two would take place on this Friday's episode. "The Princess of Staten Island" beat Dana Brooke, Naomi and Alexa Bliss to earn to title shot, and was jumped by Bayley after the fact.

The match was initially listed for the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27, but now it appears that won't be happening. The Women's Division was finally able to have a match inside the country at the Crown Jewel event last October, but Natalya and Lacey Evans had to wear specific outfits that covered them from the neck down.

In real life Bayley and Carmella (known as BayMella) are friends backstage. However Carmella declared their friendship dead on Twitter on Monday.

Bayley currently hold the record for most combined days as the SmackDown Women's Champion at 262 across her two reigns. She turned heel during her first reign while feuding with Charlotte Flair, and the pair traded reigns back in mid-October.

