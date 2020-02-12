John Cena Returning To WWE In Two Weeks for SmackDown

John Cena is returning to WWE television.

During Tuesday night's edition of WWE Backstage on FS1, Renee Young announced the breaking news that Cena will return on Friday, February 28th during WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The location of the return is perfect as SmackDown emanates from Boston, MA that night, Cena's hometown. A graphic was shown on screen promoting his return.

With his success in Hollywood in recent years, Cena's appearances for WWE have become more and more sporadic. His last match was on the January 14th, 2019 edition of WWE RAW in Memphis, Tennessee. He's made some appearances for the company since then but nothing wrestling related.

BREAKING NEWS:@JohnCena returns to @WWE on the February 28th edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Zau9ZhhdBF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2020

As the calendar flipped to 2020, Cena saw one of his most impressive streaks end. Going back to 2002, Cena had wrestled on at least one PPV event every year. However, that was not the case in 2019. Cena teased on social media that he might make a surprise appearance at December's TLC event and January's Royal Rumble, however those proved to just be teases with no follow through.

