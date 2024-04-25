NFL Lists Tony Khan as "Questionable" For Draft Day Following AEW Dynamite Attack

Tony Khan has gotten physical. The final minutes of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite saw Jack Perry make his return to the program, his first televised appearance for AEW since last summer. Perry's comeback began three nights prior when he interfered during the AEW Tag Team Championships match at AEW Dynasty, helping the Young Bucks secure the gold. The former Jungle Boy closed AEW Dynamite by calling AEW President Tony Khan to the ring, asking to be reinstated to the company. After Khan obliged, Perry hit Khan in the stomach with a microphone and called on his stablemates in The Elite to hit the ring. The Bucks loaded Khan up for a top rope-assisted piledriver as Kazuchika Okada cheered them on.

With Khan laid out helplessly on the mat, all four men stood above him in celebration as referees and the locker room hit the ring to check on their boss. Shad Khan, Tony's father, also joined in with concern, making his first televised appearance for AEW in the process.

Tony Khan Listed as "Questionable" For NFL Draft

(Photo: AEW)

The ending to AEW Dynamite could have ripple effects into the NFL.

Following The Elite's attack on AEW President Tony Khan, the NFL has listed Khan as "questionable" for the 2024 NFL Draft. Outside of AEW, Khan serves as the Jacksonville Jaguars' chief football strategy officer. His father, Shad Khan, owns the team.

Khan has appeared on prior NFL Draft broadcasts, shown in the war room with fellow Jaguars coaches and executives as the team prepares selections from the draft pool.

As for how Khan plans on selling the attack from Wednesday's show, Fightful Select reported that Khan was spotted in a neck brace after AEW Dynamite went off the air. If Khan does appear during the NFL Draft, it's possible that he will continue wearing the brace to further the storyline.

"I don't think anybody really wants to see that," Khan said in a February interview when asked if he would ever wrestle for AEW. "Not anytime soon. That's not anything I think we're going to do. I do think AEW has a great roster, the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Khan's AEW and NFL Draft Day status.