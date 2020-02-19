Watch: AEW Gives First Look at Its Version of a Steel Cage

This week's AEW Dynamite will feature the company's first Steel Cage match, as Cody Rhodes takes on Wardlow. Rhodes, wanting to get his hands on MJF for screwing him out of an AEW World Championship match at Full Gear, said he'll agree to any terms in order to get a match with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The young heel came up with three, which included him giving Cody 10 lashes on television with a belt. The second stipulation was a match with Wardlow, who will be making his in-ring debut for the company, inside the infamous steel structure.

Prior to the show AEW's Instagram account showed footage of the cage, which has a noticeable different design compared to the modern WWE cage.

Check out the full card for tonight's Dynamite below:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Lucha Bros.

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow (Steel Cage Match)

Tag Team Battle Royale — Winner Gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at AEW Revolution

This week's episode will mark the debut of Ring of Honor and New Japan star Jeff Cobb. Cody Rhodes addressed his status with the company during a media conference call on Tuesday.

"[His deal] is still in gestation," Rhodes said. "Jeff works with New Japan, he works with Ring of Honor and now he works with AEW. I'm a big fan of Jeff Cobb's because I like shooters in wrestling. I don't consider myself one with my limited amateur background, but he's a tank and a special athlete. To be transparent it's in gestation. I hope that he maybe pursues a longer thing with AEW, but I don't want it to impede on anything he's doing in his soul. He wants to travel the globe and do all kinds of stuff, have it.

"That's one of the great things about AEW, there's no blanket contracts," he added. "Everybody's contracts is different about what they can do and where they can go."

