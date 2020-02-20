NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley Open to a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair made a splash at NXT TakeOver Portland over the weekend, coming in after a phenomenal match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair and laying both out on the mat. She also happened to accept Ripley's previous challenge to Flair for a match at WrestleMania, and now it's official. Fans are definitely looking forward to that matchup, but some were frustrated that Belair seemed pushed to the side too quickly in this championship feud. Ripley was asked about that during an interview with Sportskeeda, and if Belair is added to the match at WrestleMania Ripley is all for it, and would be just as excited for the match.

“If they add Bianca Belair to it, I honestly don’t mind," Ripley said. "I love fighting Bianca, and if she got put into the match, I’d be all for it. I’m not going to argue about it and say that she doesn’t deserve it, because she does deserve it. She deserves her WrestleMania moment and, if she gets added to it, I’m not going to complain.”

It would be a great move to add Belair to the big-time match, as she's been one of the standout stars not just of this recent feud but also of NXT in general. Belair would only make the match better, and it would also give WWE and NXT more storyline options coming out of the matchup. For me personally, I would love to see Belair and Flair get a full-on program, as they would be magic together.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT in the description below.

Since his return, The Velveteen Dream has been out for retribution on The Undisputed ERA, especially Roderick Strong, for brutally putting him on the shelf several months ago. However, His Purple Highness may have crossed a line in depicting Strong’s wife and son on his ring gear. Dream’s mind games have sent Strong into a rage, but will they pay off in The Velveteen Dream’s first match since October? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card for tonight's NXT.

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush vs Jordan Devlin

Velveteen Dream vs Roderick Strong

Chelsea Green vs Kayden Carter

What have you thought of tonight's NXT so far? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

