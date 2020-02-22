Bill Goldberg on Matt Riddle: 'He Is Annoying and Won't Go Away'

Bill Goldberg will return to WWE for a match against Universal Champion Bray Wyatt next week at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but there's one match that fans have anticipated much more than a bout with Wyatt: a match with Matt Riddle.

Goldberg spoke about Riddle this week on the Total Slam podcast.

"Riddle is like a booger stuck in your nose; he is annoying and won't go away," said Goldberg (via Wrestling Inc.). "He has no influence on Goldberg's life. Period. End of story. It's the wrestling business and sometimes when you're out in public you may run into a former foe and you can never know how the situation will turn out. It is what it is, and we don't see eye to eye."

In the past, Riddle has been incredibly critical of Goldberg, especially following the disastrous match between Goldberg and The Undertaker at Super ShowDown last year.

Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Ovzh3t64Tq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 7, 2019

The updated card for WWE Super ShowDown is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet WWE Universal Championship Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Bill Goldberg WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits

Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz

The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, and Andrade

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, and Andrade Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

