WWE Books Two Major Matches, Edge Update for WWE Raw in Brooklyn

If the first two announcements are any indication, the March 2 episode of Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, New York will be a fun show. WWE confirmed during this week's episode that a match between AJ Styles and Aleister Black would take place, along with a tag team grudge match involving Rey Mysterio, Humberto Carrillo, Andrade and Angel Garza. The show will be the only episode of Raw in-between Super ShowDown and the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, so WWE will also have to do quite a bit of work in setting up the card for the latter show.

Later in the show the commentary team confirmed that WWE Hall of Fame Beth Phoenix would appear on Raw next week to provide an update on Edge's health following Randy Orton's attack several weeks back.

The beef between Styles and Black started on Raw when "The Phenomenal One" spotted Black backstage while giving Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson a pep talk. The three attacked Black and left him injured for his match against Rowan, but the former NXT Champion still came out with a win. He then said he had "unbridled rage" for Styles, firmly stating that the match would happen.

Elsewhere on Raw, Garza picked up a pinfall victory over Carrillo to continue his recent hot streak. The feud between Zelina Vega's associates and Carrillo and Mysterio goes back several months, but things hit a snag when Andrade was hit with a 30-day suspension for violating WWE's Wellness policy. He was written off television when Carrillo DDT'd him onto unprotected concrete, and Garza followed that up a week later by hittiny Mysterio with the same move.

Check out the full Super ShowDown card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

