Tony Khan Addresses A Possible AEW and NJPW Working Relationship

It doesn't sound like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling are any closer to a working relationship now than they were several months ago. Despite hardcore wrestling fans wishing and hoping for two of the world's biggest companies to work out some kind of talent share arrangement, AEW CEO Tony Khan pumped the brakes on it becoming a reality anytime soon.

When questioned about the possibility, Khan noted that he has had no problem sending his talent to New Japan as long as it doesn't interfere with their AEW schedules. However, he went on to note that it hasn't been a two-way street, with zero NJPW wrestlers having worked for AEW to this point.

“It's been fine with me. It doesn't really bother me. Hasn't really been a two-way street, haven't seen a lot of their guys here. I don’t hear from them often. But if you guys are watching this, you’re welcome for all the great stuff I’ve done for you. And if you'd ever like to send somebody here to do work, I would treat them respectfully like you guys have treated my guys," Khan said.

Check out our footage from the AEW Revolution media scrum below where Khan gives his full response to the New Japan question.

Here is Tony Khan talking about a possible #AEW and #NJPW working relationship. Sounds like New Japan has not really reached out. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/8joZZ959Pt — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) March 1, 2020

