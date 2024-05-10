AEW's Jim Ross Anticipates a Commentary Reunion With Jerry Lawler

Jerry Lawler's announcing days in WWE are likely in the rear view. Earlier this month, reports emerged that Lawler's contract with WWE would not be renewed upon its expiration, which was later clarified that his contract would pivot into a WWE legends deal, essentially keeping him on WWE's books for autograph signings and the odd televised appearance. Lawler had been a staple of WWE's broadcast booth for over 30 years, calling the action on WWE Monday Night Raw alongside various play-by-play men. Recently, he had just been utilized as a pre-show panelist during WWE premium live events.

One of those various play-by-play men that Lawler frequented calling the action with was Jim Ross. The commentary duo of JR and Lawler is attributed as being the voice of the Attitude Era. JR left the full-time WWE booth in the 2010s and would tag in for special occasions before moving on from his longtime employer to call matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling. After a short WWE return in 2017, JR left again in 2019 and joined AEW as a full-time announcer. Health issues have reduced JR's schedule as of late as he only joins the commentary booth for a couple of matches per month.

Jim Ross Expects Commentary Reunion With Jerry Lawler

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

The Attitude Era's signature sound could make a comeback.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross noted he believes he will work with Jerry Lawler at least once more.

"I felt bad about this week's news about Lawler, my partner. I don't think that he and I have worked our last match together," Ross said. "I really don't believe that. I think somewhere down the road, if nothing else, it'll be at an appearance. I just think that JR and The King is marketable after all these years together. We'll see how that works out."

JR clarified that he does not necessarily foresee Lawler hopping over to AEW, and that this anticipated reunion could happen anywhere.

"I'm not saying that he's going to join the staff at AEW whatsoever. I don't have any idea about that, and nor do I want to know. It's not my place to hire talent," JR continued. "But I certainly feel in my bones that there'll be opportunities for he and I to work together, whether that be on a TV show, a one-off type thing, or certainly some appearances. We still have great chemistry."