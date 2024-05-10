WWE Announces First Round SmackDown Bracket for Queen of the Ring

WWE Raw kicked off the returning and fan-favorite King and Queen of the Ring tournaments that are taking place across both main roster brands. The finalists will be crowned at this year's King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25 but until then superstars will battle it out for a chance to claim the titles of "King" or "Queen."

On Raw, three men and women advanced to the quarterfinals. On the men's side, Jey Uso defeated the Judgment Day member and former King of the Ring runner-up Finn Balor while Ilja Dragunov came out strong over Ricochet. Gunther also advanced after a brutal match against Sheamus. In Raw's Queen of the Ring tournament matches, Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria got a huge win in her main roster debut against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and former Women's Champion IYO SKY defeated Natalya. The final woman from the red brand to advance will be revealed at a live event this weekend when Shayna Baszler goes head to head with former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega.

SmackDown will host tournament matches of their own this week with first round match-ups of AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar and Tama Tonga vs. Angelo Dawkins. Dawkins is replacing his Pride stablemate Bobby Lashley who was revealed to be injured by SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis.

Six women will also vie for an opportunity at the title of "Queen" including the new Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Belair will face Candice LeRae who has been on a bit of a hot streak in the women's division as of late and Cargill will face Piper Niven. Naomi, the other member of "The Big Three" in Naomi will go up against Nia Jax who was recently drafted to the blue brand.

Also at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Becky Lynch will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Liv Morgan who she previously beat in a battle royal on Raw to win the title. Elsewhere, Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a three-way match against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. WWE King and Queen of the Ring takes place Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.