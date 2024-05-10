Former AEW Tag Team Champions No Longer Expected to Team Together: Report

A former set of AEW World Tag Team Champions are reportedly splitting up.

After winning the tag titles back in October on Collision from FTR, Big Bill and Ricky Starks are apparently no longer. Fightful Select is reporting that at this time, there are no creative plans to keep the team going and they amicably split as they believed the tag team had run its course.

They began teaming together shortly after AEW All In last August as Starks began managing Bill who was previously attached to a storyline with The Firm. The faction was "deleted" by The Hardys, Hook and Isaiah Kassidy. Bill would go on to team with several AEW stars including Lee Moriarty and Brian Cage before he was partnered with Starks.

They won the tag team titles just a few weeks into them teaming together, defending them just three times before they lost to Darby Allin and Sting in February. Since then both men have largely been off television but their final appearance together was on Collision in the Tag Team Tournament where they were defeated by Top Flight. It appeared that Starks might've gotten injured in that match but he later revealed he was fine. While Starks is off television at the moment, Bill hasn't been. Instead, he's being positioned as AEW's next big monster who has now joined sides with Chris Jericho who has since begun a new stable dubbed "The Learning Tree." The two teamed together on AEW Dynamite in Edmonton, solidifying their partnership.

"Me and Big Bill came together after All In," Starks told Gabby AF back in January. "Me managing him, and then it turning into a tag team. It's been fun. It's been very cool to see how things have escalated. Me personally, though, I always tell people, 'We aren't a tag team. Yes, we're the tag team champions, but we're singles wrestlers.' Because I don't want someone to think, like, you know, 'Hey, blah blah blah.' So at the end of the day, he is a great dude to be with. We are just two co-workers just making it by. We're tag team champions. We've really made something out of nothing, and I think that's something to be said for both of us in terms of our talent and ability." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

