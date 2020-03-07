Edge Booked For WWE RAW Return This Week

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will return to Monday Night RAW this week, live at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The venue had previously advertised his name, though they later removed it from advertising. However, WWE confirmed Edge's return on Friday.

Last week, Edge's wife Beth Phoenix was on RAW and received an RKO from Randy Orton in a continuation of the storyline between Orton and Edge. The two are presently booked for a match at WrestleMania 35 in Tampa next month.

WWE announced that Edge would return in the aftermath of the attack on Phoenix to deal with Orton. Their announcement reads as follows:

Edge returns to Raw following Orton's attacks on Beth Phoenix In the weeks since he was put out of commission by a ruthless attack at the hands of Randy Orton, Edge has been conspicuous by his absence the last month or so, seemingly focusing on his recovery. In the interim, however, Orton's malice has gone unchecked, culminating in an RKO to Edge's wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix when she attempted to give an update on Edge's condition. Now, we'll finally hear from the man himself. In the wake of Orton's latest strike, The Rated-R Superstar will return to Raw once again this Monday, and there will be plenty to address. From The Apex Predator's recent attacks to the status of his wife to Orton's brazen claim that he injured Edge to save him from himself, it will be a night of many revelations from a man whose unbelievable career continues to evolve in unexpected ways.

Edge returned to WWE as a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble back in January. He then appeared on RAW the following night, which led to a brutal attack from Orton. Edge has been away ever since.

How excited are you to see the former tag team Rated RKO wrestle a singles match at WrestleMania next month? Let us know in the comments section below!

