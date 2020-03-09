Ronda Rousey Reacts to Shayna Baszler's Dominant Elimination Chamber Win

Shayna Baszler made quick work of Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Asuka on Sunday night inside the Elimination Chamber, defeating all five women to become the new No. 1 contender for Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship. While reviews of the match itself are mixed, one person who was unquestionably impressed was Baszler's real-life friend and fellow former MMA fighter, Ronda Rousey. The former Raw Women's Champion took to Instagram after the show, writing, "We are all your puppets!! Give them the dose of reality they don't know they're desperate for @qosbaszler !!!"

Rousey previously held the Raw Women's Championship from the 2018 SummerSlam pay-per-view up until the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she and Charlotte Flair both lost to Lynch. "The Man" has since broken Rousey's record for longest reign with the title, retaining it against the likes of Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Asuka.

While Lynch has stayed quiet on Twitter since Baszler's win, her new challenger hasn't.

Careful what you wish for https://t.co/MmTX1WEhle — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 9, 2020

As for Rousey, the UFC Hall of Famer hasn't appeared inside a WWE ring since last year's WrestleMania. She initially put out a video saying that she wouldn't return until she and husband Travis Browne had a baby, but that announcement still hasn't come. In a recent video on her YouTube channel (an interview with Steve-O), she explained that if and when she comes back it won't be in a full-time capacity again.

"I did completely full-time for a year," Rousey said. "Well, not completely, I did all of the TV and as many live shows as I could. So I probably worked 200 days out of the year last year. But most people do way more. Most people have live shows throughout the week, then go and do TV, then get to be home for a day and a half, then do it again. [It's] non-stop. It was so much time away from my family that I couldn't do it sustainably. Me and Travis [Browne] want to have babies and if I'm gone 200 days a year taking sit-out powerbombs every night, I don't think that's very conducive for conception. We just wanted to take some time and make us a priority, because what do work for? What do we try to make money for? So we can live our lives how we want with who we want.

"I don't know when I'm gonna go back," she added. "I know I definitely do want to, but I don't think I'll be able to do it in that capacity again. I couldn't put my family through that again."

