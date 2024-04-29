Former WWE Universal Champion is Backstage For Monday Night Raw

The 2024 WWE Draft is refreshing the rosters across all of WWE's brands. The two-night selection special kicked off this past Friday on WWE SmackDown, seeing notable brand shifts like WWE Monday Night Raw acquiring Bron Breakker and Kiana James while the blue brand got boosts in the form of Baron Corbin and Carmelo Hayes. The rest of Friday's picks left the rosters relatively unchanged, such as The Bloodline staying on WWE SmackDown and the red brand retaining staples like Jey Uso and Seth Rollins. The second half of the 2024 WWE Draft pulls from a completely different eligibility pool that includes stars like CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Jade Cargill, Gunther, and more.

Former WWE Universal Champion Entering WWE Draft?

(Photo: WWE)

One of WWE's largest superstars could make his presence felt in tonight's WWE Draft.

As reported by PWInsider Elite, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is in Kansas City ahead of WWE Monday Night Raw tonight. It's unclear as to if Strowman will appear on the broadcast.

Strowman has been off of WWE TV since May 2023, taking time away from the ring to undergo neck surgery. Prior to his medical leave, Strowman had been involved in a tag team with Ricochet. He briefly appeared on the August 25th, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown to pay respects to the late Bray Wyatt.

Strowman could be pulling from his history with Wyatt upon his return to television. WWE has already begun to lay the groundwork for Bo Dallas to continue the Bray Wyatt legacy by resuming the Uncle Howdy monicker. Teases for Howdy's comeback have already been scattered across WWE programming. Current speculation is that Howdy will fulfill Wyatt's original plans of the WYATT 6 stable, a group that is rumored to consist of any combination of Howdy, Erick Rowan, Matt Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Joe Gacy, Liv Morgan, and Strowman himself. If Strowman is drafted tonight, he could be the first face of the faction to pop up on television, as it is unclear as to when Dallas's Howdy will be back in an on-screen capacity.

