Shayna Baszler Dominates Elimination Chamber, Will Face Becky Lynch At WrestleMania

It all played out just as we expected on Sunday night at WWE Elimination Chamber, and now it is official: Shayna Baszler will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 in four weeks in Tampa.

Baszler debuted on RAW several weeks back and immediately began a feud with Lynch. However, WWE set up the Elimination Chamber match to officially crown a number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship following Charlotte Flair deciding to use her Royal Rumble victory to challenge NXT's Rhea Ripley.

All of this was pretty much just seen as a formality as television made it obvious that anything other than Baszler versus Lynch would, well, not make a bit of sense. And so at Elimination Chamber, Baszler was victorious to make it official.

When the match started, it was Natalya taking on Ruby Riott. Baszler, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Asuka started off in the pods. Lynch was shown watching the match backstage, women's title in hand.

Basically the first three entrants (Natalya, Riott, and Logan) were all just shedding time until Baszler entered the match. They then did everything they could to make Baszler look like an unstoppable monster. She took out Logan and Riott within 60 seconds of each other with her Kirifuda Clutch. She then viciously attacked Natalya with one of the Chamber doors, smashing it into her over and over before locking in the Kirifuda Clutch and eliminating her as well.

Baszler then just waited in the ring, all by herself, until the timer ticked down for another entrant. As Asuka continued to scream at Baszler from her pod, Morgan entered the match. Baszler proceeded to destroy her, at one point swinging her very hard into one of the corner pods.

They played up that Morgan had some fight in her and wouldn't go easily. Baszler took her over to a corner and locked her in a chinlock, staring at Asuka, until Morgan passed out.

Asuka, when she entered the match, got some offense in right away. She locked in the Asuka Lock briefly. Baszler escaped right away, but Asuka locked it back in. Baszler rolled out of the ring and eventually broke the hold by ramming Asuka into the chain fence.

Then went back in the ring and Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch but Asuka escaped. Baszler then locked in an arm lock and hit a big kick right after that. She locked in the Kirifuda Clutch until Asuka passed out. With that, Baszler won the match and will face Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

The order of entry from the pods was:

1. Sarah Logan

2. Shayna Baszler

3. Liv Morgan

4. Asuka

The order of elimination:

1. Logan (via Baszler, submission)

2. Riott (via Baszler, submission)

3. Natalya (via Baszler, submission)

4. Morgan (via Baszler, submission)

5. Asuka (via Baszler, submission)

