AJ Styles Challenges The Undertaker to a Match at WrestleMania 36

AJ Styles made it abundantly clear on this week's Raw — he wants a one-on-one match with The Undetaker at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Styles called out "The Deadman" in a promo on Raw, referencing when "The Phenom" had attacked him and The OC at Super ShowDown and at Elimination Chamber. In a scathing promo he referenced how Undertaker had seemingly retired at WrestleMania 33, and that he had only ruined it by coming back to wrestle over and over. He even went so far as to say he doesn't see the "mythical" Undertaker anymore, just a "broken down old man named Mark Callaway."

Styles even went so far as to reference Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool, saying that she was the reason he kept coming back for more money.

"Your wife is going to run you into the ground. And I'm going to help her" Styles said, before adding that Taker would "die" in the ring at WrestleMania.

"Undertaker, your wife is going to run you into the ground, and I'm gonna help her." 😱 😱 😱 😱 😱@AJStylesOrg just went there. #Raw pic.twitter.com/skhZBHFKrx — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

