Photo: Bray Wyatt's Tattoos Prove The Fiend is Even Scarier Without a Shirt

Ever since Bray Wyatt debuted his cult leader gimmick on the Raw roster back in 2013, the two-time world champion has consistently wrestled with some type of shirt on. But that changed at a recent house show, as Wyatt came out as "The Fiend" without wearing a top and showed off his intimidating chest tattoos. A photo of Wyatt posing on the second turnbuckle started going viral on Monday night, which you can see below. Wyatt used to wrestle in just tights and boots back when he was Husky Harries, but he didn't have most of the ink he does now — especially that centerpiece.

Wyatt lost the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg back at the Super ShowDown event in late February. The next night he appeared on SmackDown and challenged John Cena, who had just made his return to WWE television, to a match at WrestleMania 36.

He explained in a Firefly Fun House segment the following week that his loss against Cena back at WrestleMania XXX was what created a mental downward spiral, eventually creating The Fiend. Wyatt said he had forgiven Cena for what he had done, but that The Fiend isn't so forgiving.

In recent months Cena has given interviews where he's talked about being at a turning point in his pro wrestling career now that his career in Hollywood is taking off.

"I want to contribute where I can," Cena said in an interview in January. "I’ve even talked about coaching or mentoring. Like I said, it’s the environment I feel the most fluid, so I can sit down and talk to you about WWE as long as you want to talk, but what I don’t want to do is take somebody who has spent 50 bucks on a ticket for themselves, their partner, their families, they bought souvenirs, they bought popcorn and paid for parking and have look at me like, ‘He used to be something.’ You know?”

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below. The event will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

