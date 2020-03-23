Watch: Young WWE Fan Has Hilarious Reaction to Seeing The Undertaker's Streak End for the First Time

WWE reopened some old wounds on Sunday night when ESPN aired a replay of WrestleMania XXX for the first time on basic cable. The show has plenty of beloved moments, particularly Daniel Bryan's victory in the main event over Randy Orton and Batista, but it also featured one of the most shocking moments in recent memory — Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak at 21-1. Twitter user @227cmada went somewhat viral on Monday morning when he uploaded a video of his son watching the replay and giving a hilarious yet adorable reaction when he saw Undertaker's defeat for the first time.

"Watched the WrestleMania 30 replay last night on ESPN," he wrote. "Gage loves the Undertaker. He knew about the Undertakers 21-0 streak at WrestleMania. It hurt my heart knowing the outcome while he watched it for the first time. Here is his reaction."

Watched the WrestleMania 30 replay last night on ESPN. Gage loves the Undertaker. He knew about the Undertakers 21-0 streak at WrestleMania. It hurt my heart knowing the outcome while he watched it for the first time. Here is his reaction. 😢😭 @undertaker @WWE #WrestleMania30 pic.twitter.com/lbZbwaEvPP — Adam L. (@227cmada) March 23, 2020

Ever since Lesnar's victory, fans and wrestlers alike have debated over whether or not ending the streak was the right booking decision.

In the years since then, Undertaker has gone on to beat Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31, squash Shane McMahon inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 32, lose (and seemingly retire) to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and beat John Cena in a shockingly quick match at WrestleMania 34. Last year's event marked the first time "The Deadman" had been left off the card in nearly two decades. He will however return this year for a match with AJ Styles.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWE will reportedly pre-tape this year's WrestleMania this week in front of no audience at the WWE Performance Center (along with a few other locations). The show will air on both April 4 and April 5.

Here's the card for the show as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

