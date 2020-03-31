Montez Ford Reacts to His Nasty Crash From WWE Raw

One of the wildest moments from this week's episode of Monday Night Raw came during a six-man tag team match involving The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. Late in the match Ford ran and dove over the top ropes directly at Theory, only for the NXT star to dodge the move cause Ford to crash onto the entrance ramp back-first. The noise from the impact was so loud that fans freaked out on Twitter, with some going so far as to say Theory refused to catch his opponent on the way down.

Ford jokingly tweeted after the clip aired that he broke his back during the spot.

How the phone conversation went between my mom & I tonight... pic.twitter.com/C725SKqUwk — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 31, 2020

The match, along with every episode of WWE television up through April 8 and WrestleMania 36, were all taped last week. There have been no reports of Ford being injured or missing the Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania, so it doesn't sound like he was seriously hurt by the spot.

WWE confirmed on Monday that Theory would be replacing Andrade in the Raw tag titles match, meaning he'll make his WrestleMania debut at just 22-years-old.

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg) NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. One of The Usos

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz) Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

