WWE Fans Are Losing It Over Montez Ford Completely Missing a Dive Outside the Ring on WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a six-man tag match between Kevin Owens and The Street Profits against Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and a debuting Austin Theory. Theory was making his debut for Raw as a surprise replacement for Andrade (who is out with a rib injury) and is booked to team with Garza for the Raw tag titles at WrestleMania 36 however. Unfortunately midway through the match there was miscommunication between he and Montez Ford, who dove over the top rope to the outside only to land on the entrance ramp and completely missing Theory.

Fans were shocked by the moment and couldn't help but laugh. Check out some of the best reactions to the moment in the list below!