Montez Ford Reacts to His Nasty Crash From WWE Raw

One of the wildest moments from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw came during a six-man tag team match involving The Street Profits, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. Late in the match Ford ran and dove over the top ropes directly at Theory, only for the NXT star to dodge the move cause Ford to crash onto the entrance ramp back-first. The noise from the impact was so loud that fans freaked out on Twitter, with some going so far as to say Theory refused to catch his opponent on the way down.

Ford jokingly tweeted after the clip aired that he broke his back during the spot.

How the phone conversation went between my mom & I tonight… pic.twitter.com/C725SKqUwk — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 31, 2020

The match, along with every episode of WWE television up through April 8 and WrestleMania 36, were all taped last week. There have been no reports of Ford being injured or missing the Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania, so it doesn’t sound like he was seriously hurt by the spot.

WWE confirmed on Monday that Theory would be replacing Andrade in the Raw tag titles match, meaning he’ll make his WrestleMania debut at just 22-years-old.

